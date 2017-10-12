TshisaLIVE

Skolopad on Zodwa beef: She's like a trailer and I am a car

12 October 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Skolopad opens up about her feud with Zodwa.
Skolopad opens up about her feud with Zodwa.

Singer and dancer Nonhlanhla "Skolopad" Qwabe is ready to take her beef with Zodwa Wabantu to the next level and has promised more fireworks between the two, even claiming that her rival would be nothing without Afrotainment boss DJ Tira.

"The beef is about to go from mince meat to a new level. Zodwa has made it clear that she has a problem with me, when I didn't have a problem with her. The only difference between her and me is that she has (DJ) Tira. She is like a trailer, always following Tira, while I am a car doing it without anyone's support," she told TshisaLIVE during a sit down interview.

Skolopad and Zodwa have been feuding ever since Zodwa refused to take a picture with her at a Feather Awards nomination party in Johannesburg last month. Skolopad said that she did not feel like she needed to respond to Zodwa's jabs until the dancer recently questioned her singing credentials.

"After I commented that me and Babes Wodumo are different to her because we are dancers and singers while she maybe wants to be us because she is just a dancer, she told me that she was also an artist and said that she had never heard of my songs."

Skolopad then cheekily tweeted Zodwa a clip of her singing, to "educate" the dancer.

Skolopad said that the feud between them had got so intense she would not share a stage with Zodwa until the day the dancer was working for her as a private MC.

"I will only think about having her as my MC at one of my big shows, going: 'Are you ready for Skolopad-a? (Zodwa impersonation)' And doing her moves. She will be opening for me. I will be paying her, but only as my MC," Skolopad said.

Skolopad also showed off her talents to TshisaLIVE: singing, dancing and posing for us.

OPW host Lerato Moloi: It has been mainly Xhosa, Sotho & Zulu. I want everyone to relate

Former Muvhango actress Lerato Zah Moloi wants to take Our Perfect Wedding to the next level when she takes over as host of the popular Mzansi Magic ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Dumi Masilela's last scene: Rhythm City to bid farewell tonight

Almost two months since the tragic death of actor Dumi Masilela, the final episode for his onscreen Rhythm City character, Sfiso Ngema, will air ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals

Sbahle Mpisane is not about to let hate get her down. She started off the week by posting comments to media articles written about her, illustrating ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH: Youngsta Cpt rages at fans for throwing things at him

Outspoken hip-hop artist Youngsta Cpt shocked fans recently when he stopped a performance at the Rocking the Daisies Music Festival to lambaste fans ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint

Last night's episode of Checkpoint left Twitter shocked after  investigations revealed the alleged fraud taking place in the food industry, ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu on 'black tax' expectations: I'm looking after me first

As Zodwa Wabantu gains popularity and more cash flows in, she is constantly reminded of the "responsibility she has towards her family. But she has ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  2. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You uncultured swine' - Maps Maponyane sends a hater packing TshisaLIVE
  5. 'She is trying to be like us'- Skolopad throws fresh shade at Zodwa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
X