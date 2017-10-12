SNAPS: Bonang serves major sauce in latest lingerie shoot

Bonang Matheba has caused a heatwave on social media, after she shared pictures from her latest lingerie photoshoot.

Queen B took to her Insta-stories to give fans a glimpse of her latest lingerie range, Bonang For Distraction with some sensual poses.

While the aim was to show off her merchandise, these pictures will also motivate you to not skip gym this afternoon.

Here's B serving all sorts of goals: