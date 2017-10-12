Somizi to undergo eye treatment

Somizi is set to have laser eye treatment to fix an eye condition, after being encouraged by a Metro FM caller who lost their sight.

During a discussion about World Sight Day on Thursday, Somizi told listeners on his Metro FM morning show with DJ Fresh that after giving it a lot of thought he decided to get treatment.

"I have decided to get laser eye treatment in a few week's time. I have booked it already," he said.

Somizi explained that his right eye started to itch a while ago and had become uncomfortable, but he did not get treatment because he was scared it would involve needles.

He said that after meeting with a listener who went blind, it encouraged him to get treatment.

"When I was talking to Senzo (the listener) I told him that my eye was itchy and he told me that I should not scratch it. He said I must go get it looked at," he explained.

Somizi's management referred all enquiries to the star, who could not be reached for further comment.