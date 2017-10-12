WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s last moments on Rhythm City
Two months after being killed in a botched hijacking, actor Dumi Masilela made his final appearance on e.tv's Rhythm City on Wednesday night.
Fans had to wait until the last few minutes of the show to finally see Dumi, who played the role of Sfiso Ngema on screens. In the final scene of the episode, Dumi's character walked into a studio to record the song Ungasabi, which he wrote for the series just before his death.
Skip to the 17:45 minute mark in the video below to see the scene.
The show's producers revealed last month that Sfiso's exit would mirror Dumi's murder, which happened in August during an attempted hijacking. Although a reenactment of the hijacking would not be shown, it would be reported by one of the characters.
Rhythm City confirmed to TshisaLIVE that after Dumi's last scene the show's characters would have time to deal with Sfiso's death before a special on-screen memorial service in his honour on October 18. The memorial will feature appearances by the actor's mom Sabatha Magdeline and brother Thabani.
Reacting to Dumi's final TV appearance, the star's widow Simphiwe Ngema said the scene made the shock of his death final. She also referred to Dumi as her eternal crush.
There was also a flurry of emotional tributes and messages from Dumi's friends and co-workers.
Dumi died in hospital after being shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on August 2.
