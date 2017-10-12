WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s last moments on Rhythm City

Two months after being killed in a botched hijacking, actor Dumi Masilela made his final appearance on e.tv's Rhythm City on Wednesday night.

Fans had to wait until the last few minutes of the show to finally see Dumi, who played the role of Sfiso Ngema on screens. In the final scene of the episode, Dumi's character walked into a studio to record the song Ungasabi, which he wrote for the series just before his death.

Skip to the 17:45 minute mark in the video below to see the scene.