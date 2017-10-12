TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Thought Skolopad had left the game? Nah ah!

12 October 2017 - 07:44 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad is ready to bounce back into the game
Image: Darryl Hammond

If you have been missing out on your favourite lady in a yellow-dress flaunting her goods, then get ready for the return of Skolopad.

Everybody thought she was leaving the industry after, well, she said she was. A nurse by day, Skolopad said she was bouncing from the entertainment world and wanted to be 'normal' again.

But now she's back. And best you believe she's determined to end 2017 off with a bang.

Check out this video of Skolopad proving she's still got it.

