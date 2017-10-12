Yung Swiss confirms beef has ruined the chance of a collab with Emtee

Trap musician Yung Swiss says that the relationship between himself and Emtee has deteriorated so much, there is little chance of the pair working together in the foreseeable future.

Swiss was recently crowned the hottest trap artist in Mzansi by MTV Base, piping Emtee to the title. Emtee wasn't happy and he and his team took to Twitter to diss Swiss and lambaste the list, leading to Swiss tweeting that he didn't ask to be compared to Emtee or to be "the people's favourite trapper".

Swiss told TshisaLIVE he did not want the feud to escalate, but would not back down to his claim about being the best trap artist in Mzansi.

"I was happy to be number one. At the end of the day that is what we are in this game for. And I'm not going to say I don't think I should be number one. I am glad I am number one and I feel like I should be number one. I didn't discredit anyone on that list but obviously Emtee and his team saw the list in a different way. I was like: 'why are we doing this?' but he just went on and on," Swiss said

The David Gennaro hitmaker said that he respected Emtee but believed the star's feelings towards him would make a collab unlikely.

"I really think that Emtee is talented. If you look back at my tweets from last year I said that Emtee was one of the most talented guys in this industry because this dude literally has his own sound. He sounds like nobody else but himself and I really respect that as an artist. It was because of this that I wanted to work with him and before this (the list) I was planning on doing it. But now it is going to be awkward working with this guy in studio so I don't think we can do it anymore," Swiss said.