Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch

Despite requests by her Zimbabwean promoter to remove a controversial sketch showing herself lifting her leg in the face of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, Zodwa Wabantu is standing firm and has told TshisaLIVE she doesn't care about the consequences.

The entertainer said she thought the sketch was "beautiful."

Zodwa, who has been at loggerheads with Zimbabwean officials because she refused to wear panties at an official event, earlier this week said she had plans to meet Mugabe.

The Zimbabwean president previously lambasted her for her lack of panties but Zodwa says the fact that he is talking about her "means something."

"I was instructed to remove the painting from my page and I refused. I told him it is for my fans and they love it. It's pointless to remove it from my page because the painter posted it. Instead he should tell the painter to remove it."

On whether this may affect her chances of a meeting with Mugabe, Zodwa is not fussed.

"I don't care what he thinks of the painting because I didn't paint it. I'm still going to Zimbabwe later this month to perform."