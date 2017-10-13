TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe: I'm proud of Nokuthula for speaking out on harassment

13 October 2017 - 13:08 By TshisaLIVE
Florence Masebe has spoken out about alleged harrasement in the entertainment industry.
Florence Masebe has spoken out about alleged harrasement in the entertainment industry.

As some of Hollywood’s biggest stars reveal details of their alleged assault at the hands of American producer Harvey Weinstein, former Rhythm City actress Nokuthula Ledwaba opened up about harassment in the South African entertainment industry. 

Nokuthula took to social media to cast the spotlight on her personal experiences of harassment in the industry. 

"I was 19, starting out as an actor when a 'respected' male actor in his 30s said he wanted to 'take care' of me while stroking my hair. This particular actor was married even. I just played along for an hour or so and ducked as soon as I could," she said. 

Nokuthula added that she was also labelled "difficult" because she refused to work with actors who apparently harassed her.  

"I had reported him on many occasions and nobody listened. I got fed up. I asked to be written out of the show. They thought I was kidding. I simply refused to work. They got other actors to talk me out of my madness. Stood my ground. I was ready to march to the broadcaster...You refuse their advances, you're a s**t, a prima-donna, difficult," she wrote.

Nokuthula's comments drew sharp reaction from several actresses in the industry, including Florence Masebe and Bonnie Mbuli. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Florence applauded Nokuthula's bravery for speaking out on the issue.

"I am proud of her. I am glad she is brave and I hope that this does not in any way disadvantage her from being booked for future jobs. She is a talented actress. She must work, even if she is going to speak up against pest," Florence said.

Florence said she heard of countless experiences where young women had allegedly been harassed in the industry.

"Unfortunately with the amount of years I have been around in the industry I have had way too many young people come through to open up about things that have happened to them on set. It is not addressed and many of them end up with their careers dying because the perpetrators are stronger and bigger and have more power. So, they either speak out or shut up. Either way they remain the victim," she added. 

Zahara on her broken engagement to Amaza: I think I was more of a fan

Songstress Zahara believes she may have confused admiration for love when it comes to her ex-fiancé Amaza Ntshanga, explaining that in retrospect as ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Sindi Dlathu shares a glimpse of her plans post Muvhango

After 20 years on Muvhango, Sindi Dlathu’s exit from the popular soapie shocked many, but the actress has revealed this isn't the end of the road for ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

IN MEMES: OPW presenter search leaves Twitter in stitches

As the search continues for the Our Perfect Wedding host, Twitter was treated to some hilarious auditions from the presenter search which resulted in ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Minnie Dlamini speaks out about body shaming

Minnie Dlamini may have burst onto the scene with a stint on SABC 1’s Live Amp, but her time on the show almost caused her to breakdown, and return ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

I had to choose music over my dad, says Yung Swiss

Hip-hop artist Yung Swiss has come a long way from being homeless and "hustling" to be heard after his father told him that he could not chase a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  5. Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Supreme Court upholds reinstating corruption charges against Zuma
12 Apostles Hotel forced to evacuate as Cape wildfire intensifies
X