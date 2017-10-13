TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Fans hail the return of The Ranakas

13 October 2017 - 11:08 By TshisaLIVE
Popular reality show The Ranakas returned to TV screens on Thursday.
One of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity families, The Ranakas, returned to TV screens on Thursday evening for the second season of their popular reality show - and the internet went beserk.

The series, which follows the life of radio personality Dineo Ranaka, Generations actress Manaka Ranaka and the rest of their family, picked up right where the first season left off with more family drama and fights than the Kardashians. 

Much of the episode was centered around Mzingisi and his fiancee’s wedding preparations and their discussion about when to tell their family about Michelle’s pregnancy.

Fans were all for the action and took to social media to react to all the drama through hilarious jokes and memes.

Fans also had a ball comparing Mr Ranaka to a number of famous faces including Karate Kid’s Mr Miyagi and comedian Jeff Dunham’s puppet Walter.

Fans crowned the reality show the most “real” on TV, something Manaka Ranaka said comes from the family’s decision to be completely open on camera.

"People don't realise how hard it is but it is also really rewarding. We are not a glamourous family and I think people realised that in the first season. We showed that we are just the same as any other family, with drama and fights. None of it is scripted, that is exactly how we are," she previously told TshisaLIVE.

