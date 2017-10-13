IN MEMES: Fans hail the return of The Ranakas

One of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity families, The Ranakas, returned to TV screens on Thursday evening for the second season of their popular reality show - and the internet went beserk.

The series, which follows the life of radio personality Dineo Ranaka, Generations actress Manaka Ranaka and the rest of their family, picked up right where the first season left off with more family drama and fights than the Kardashians.

Much of the episode was centered around Mzingisi and his fiancee’s wedding preparations and their discussion about when to tell their family about Michelle’s pregnancy.

Fans were all for the action and took to social media to react to all the drama through hilarious jokes and memes.