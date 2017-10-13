IN MEMES: Fans hail the return of The Ranakas
One of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity families, The Ranakas, returned to TV screens on Thursday evening for the second season of their popular reality show - and the internet went beserk.
The series, which follows the life of radio personality Dineo Ranaka, Generations actress Manaka Ranaka and the rest of their family, picked up right where the first season left off with more family drama and fights than the Kardashians.
Much of the episode was centered around Mzingisi and his fiancee’s wedding preparations and their discussion about when to tell their family about Michelle’s pregnancy.
Fans were all for the action and took to social media to react to all the drama through hilarious jokes and memes.
#TheRanakas me praying to the Holy Spirit for Dineo's attitude ...enough Nkulunkulu ngenelela #ItsEnough pic.twitter.com/oG6HjlAdVG— Tholukuthi Hi (@mzerakababalo) October 13, 2017
#TheRanakas mamazala was not happy at all with the ratchetness 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H4RCaGiAXi— im dumb and stupid (@BiophoniK) October 12, 2017
Whuuuuuu!!! Dineo.... #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/hcd6KcULsP— Spitch Nzawumbi (@SpitchNzawumbi) October 12, 2017
So Mzingisi's reason for not telling his dad ka the pregnancy is coz he's worried about being charged extra money for the lobola #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/uhhqEYZOsW— Tshepi (@Tshepi_Phaho) October 12, 2017
I Wanna be a Ranaka ....!! #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/6cyowCKPoZ— GIRL CHILD #FOLLOW (@WorldTreasure1) October 12, 2017
This episode's been so fine until Boooooooom👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 Dineo #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/kORY0zjWmU— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) October 12, 2017
Fans also had a ball comparing Mr Ranaka to a number of famous faces including Karate Kid’s Mr Miyagi and comedian Jeff Dunham’s puppet Walter.
Dineo's father really reminds me of Mr Miyagi #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/tpoEl0KpZC— Mdevah★ (@DavidTselana) October 12, 2017
#TheRanakas all throughout the show I couldnt stop thinkin about where i've seen that face pic.twitter.com/DeSo2rpWuU— Tafadzwa Gubwe (@gubwegubwe) October 12, 2017
Fans crowned the reality show the most “real” on TV, something Manaka Ranaka said comes from the family’s decision to be completely open on camera.
"People don't realise how hard it is but it is also really rewarding. We are not a glamourous family and I think people realised that in the first season. We showed that we are just the same as any other family, with drama and fights. None of it is scripted, that is exactly how we are," she previously told TshisaLIVE.
