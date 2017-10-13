IN MEMES: OPW presenter search leaves Twitter in stitches
As the search continues for the Our Perfect Wedding host, Twitter was treated to some hilarious auditions from the presenter search which resulted in a meme fest.
As with most presenter searches there were a lot of imitations of previous OPW presenters. From trying to channel their inner Thembisa (Mdoda) to attempting to be as funny as Nomsa Buthelezi - the hopefuls kept viewers entertained.
Twitter requested that there should be a “Wooden Mic” award for the hopeful, who totally missed the mark.
While some users suggested that the presenter search host, Mbali Nkosi, be given the job.
Mbali previously told TshisaLIVE that she auditioned to host OPW three times, and was excited to be hosting the presenter search.
“When I was called to host the search, I couldn’t turn it down. And, it’s been an amazing experience. I get to tell the hopefuls that ‘hey, I auditioned three times and never made it, so you need to do more’. I am happy my auditions opened that door,” she said.
Here are some of the reactions:
Thanks Mzansi for comedy night #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/6xgk1Wbbku— Just_Tsaks (@Mtsaks) October 12, 2017
Some people be acting like they reading the news 😂😂😂😂😂 #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/IjoPav6g0q— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) October 12, 2017
#OPWPresenterSearch they must stop acting like Thembisa though 🤷 pic.twitter.com/kjv6oEdFLR— DEEP TUNNEL™ (@deeptunnel95) October 12, 2017
#OPWPresenterSearch Yoh!— Ms R_Minnie (@Retshidi) October 12, 2017
Virginia in Bloemfontein??
Those are like two different towns. MaiGot😦😦😦 pic.twitter.com/7EjF2zXVcK
A bit of some awkward moments eish 😂😂😂😂#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/gVSL6qUolo— regina majoro (@Regmajor) October 12, 2017
#OPWPresenterSearch "X factor" come on guy 😂😂 you have a funny factor pic.twitter.com/2nwGgvsC5a— Gontse King Culture (@Gontse_Chuck) October 12, 2017
Please refrain from using the word "bubbly" to describe yourself!!!! Are you human or champaign?? 🙅🙅🙅#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/NocNJFYMso— CURRENT_AFFAIRS_GURU (@ThuleCoupe) October 12, 2017
" Ngcela I second chance yes'thathu " #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/9j0IHFC7xd— ㅤㅤUmloyi ☈ (@quency_mbonani) October 12, 2017
#OpwPresenterSearch I'm just here for the English 😂 pic.twitter.com/gFYBgDfC7h— ㅤㅤUmloyi ☈ (@quency_mbonani) October 12, 2017
The way @mbali_nks is serving us in those dresses😍 #opwpresentersearch pic.twitter.com/96PlgPaDk6— Mabala Noise (@Mabala_Noise) October 12, 2017
Whats the use of having #OPWPresenterSearch if you gonna give the job to a celebrity anyways ? pic.twitter.com/sUsjXhJA9Q— J u l i a n (@Juw_Lee_Ann) October 13, 2017
