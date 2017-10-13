IN MEMES: OPW presenter search leaves Twitter in stitches

As the search continues for the Our Perfect Wedding host, Twitter was treated to some hilarious auditions from the presenter search which resulted in a meme fest.

As with most presenter searches there were a lot of imitations of previous OPW presenters. From trying to channel their inner Thembisa (Mdoda) to attempting to be as funny as Nomsa Buthelezi - the hopefuls kept viewers entertained.

Twitter requested that there should be a “Wooden Mic” award for the hopeful, who totally missed the mark.

While some users suggested that the presenter search host, Mbali Nkosi, be given the job.

Mbali previously told TshisaLIVE that she auditioned to host OPW three times, and was excited to be hosting the presenter search.

“When I was called to host the search, I couldn’t turn it down. And, it’s been an amazing experience. I get to tell the hopefuls that ‘hey, I auditioned three times and never made it, so you need to do more’. I am happy my auditions opened that door,” she said.

Here are some of the reactions: