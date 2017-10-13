TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini speaks out about body shaming

13 October 2017 - 11:02 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini has reflected on the challenges she faced when she first entered the industry.
Minnie Dlamini has reflected on the challenges she faced when she first entered the industry.
Image: Via Instagram

Minnie Dlamini may have burst onto the scene with a stint on SABC 1’s Live Amp, but her time on the show almost caused her to breakdown, and return home over the criticism she got.

Opening up to Thando Thabethe on 5FM this week, Minnie said that during the first few months of her time on the show, she battled insecurities and criticism over a number of things, including her weight.

“There was a lot of insecurities, I had a lot of insecurities. One moment I was fat, because I was obviously the thicker of the two girls, so now I was fat. I was dealing with the fact that now I am this curvy girl on TV and everyone is thinking that. Everyone was body shaming me at some point. There was a point that I started embracing that, embracing my flaws.

I was being criticised every week for something I had just started doing. People didn’t realise that presenting was not something I had been doing for a long time. I was getting a lot of hate and a lot of criticism that I wasn’t able to translate into a positive. It was difficult for me,” she said.

Minnie said she called her mom to tell her she wanted to go back home.

“The toughest time was a month or two months into Live, calling my mother and telling her ‘I can’t do this and I wanted to come home. This is not what I want, this is not what I thought it would be. I’m miserable and I want to come home. I remember my mother said: ‘You can’t come home because you will be an expense to me. You left my house, you got a job, you are not coming back. You need to suck it up and stick it out and do what you need to do until you are in a position to move on to something else,” Minnie said.

Despite the challenges Minnie put her head down and soon became a firm favourite on the show. She said that she knew she had to eventually move from Live because she would always be second fiddle to her co-hosts Bonang Matheba and Sizwe Dhlomo.

“The thing is that I worked with two of the best presenters at the time, and nobody can deny that and I learnt so much from them. It was also just the reality of knowing that as long as I was on the show with both Sizwe and Bonang, I was never going to be more than number two or number three. I was never going to be more than that. That realisation came once I felt that I had learnt a lot about the ins and outs of production,” she added.

Minnie has since embraced her flaws and in a social media post in April opened up about a period of her life when she was miserable, depressed and losing weight at an alarming rate.

She said that she never wanted to be that skinny again, and learnt to appreciate the good. 

My dad feared it would ruin my career -Sade Giliberti on coming out

Sade Giliberti has reflected on the emotions she felt when she came out as lesbian to her father at 19 years old.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Dash ready to take his career to the next level with new TV gig

Dreamteam musician Mthoko "Dash" Mkhathini is ready to take his career in a "slightly more serious" direction as he once again steps into the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'I don't have a problem with him,' says Emtee on beef with Yung Swiss

Rapper Emtee has come out to squash speculation that he has beef with Yung Swiss who was crowned number one on the MTV Base hottest rap artist ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Kwesta drops collab with US rapper Wale - and fans love it!

Some fans were concerned that international collabs could "dilute" his African sound, but Twitter has given its stamp of approval to Kwesta's latest ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch

Despite requests by her Zimbabwean promoter to remove a controversial sketch showing herself lifting her leg in the face of Zimbabwean president ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  5. Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X