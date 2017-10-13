TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam's Sthoko hopes women realise love is no excuse for abuse

13 October 2017 - 10:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki hopes to educate women through her character about abuse
Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki hopes to educate women through her character about abuse
Image: Via Instagram

Ever since her character on Skeem Saam has been the victim of domestic abuse, actress Innocent Sadiki said she has received an outpouring of messages from female fans who have undergone the same thing.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Innocent said she hoped to help educate women that love should never be an excuse to become victims of abuse.

"I get messages of women saying I went through the same thing (Sthoko - her character) is going through and how they were lucky enough to make it. Others stories are scarier: Some women have shown their scars and bruises while others were burnt and poisoned by their partners... some are even disabled as a result. They relate to Sthoko and that is what pushes me to help teach someone about abuse," she said.

Innocent's character recently landed in hospital after being beaten to a pulp by her onscreen partner.

Viewers have followed Sthoko's story, relating to her endurance of emotional and psychological abuse and recently witnessed her near death experience at the hands of her abuser.

The actress said the misinterpretation of an abuser's action as love was one of the biggest factors landing victims in danger.

"There is one thing that we use an an excuse for abuse and that is love. People stay and keep telling themselves that I am with this person because they love me. That is Sthoko's problem as well. She keeps asking 'who else is going to love me?' and 'who is going to love me with my two kids?'"

The actress, who often takes to her social media to encourage women to step out of toxic relationships, said she hoped Sthoko's story could help raise awareness.

In reality, the actress is happily married to pastor Phindu Sadiki and said she had to dig deep to carry the emotionally heavy storyline.

As a pastor's wife, she told TshisaLIVE that she uses every opportunity  to share messages of hope and to speak to women.

Somizi to undergo eye treatment

Somizi is set to have laser eye treatment to fix an eye condition, after being encouraged by a Metro FM caller who lost their sight. During a ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'It was just curiosity,' says Zodwa Wabantu on hate from women

Zodwa Wabantu believes that the hate she gets from women comes from a place of curiosity because she's breaking stereotypes.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'It's a sense of validation,' says Minnie on married life

Minnie Dlamini is loving every moment of being Mrs Jones, and has described the new chapter of her life as so much of fun.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'I don't have a problem with him,' says Emtee on beef with Yung Swiss

Rapper Emtee has come out to squash speculation that he has beef with Yung Swiss who was crowned number one on the MTV Base hottest rap artist ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch

Despite requests by her Zimbabwean promoter to remove a controversial sketch showing herself lifting her leg in the face of Zimbabwean president ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  5. Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X