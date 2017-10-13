TshisaLIVE

Zahara on her broken engagement to Amaza: I think I was more of a fan

13 October 2017 - 12:38 By TshisaLIVE
Singer Zahara thinks she and her ex partner Amaza were not in love
Singer Zahara thinks she and her ex partner Amaza were not in love
Image: Via Instagram

Songstress Zahara believes she may have confused admiration for love when it comes to her ex-fiancé Amaza Ntshanga, explaining that in retrospect as much as she loved him, she isn't sure she was ever "in love."

Speaking to the Fresh Breakfast team on Friday Zahara said that she was always a big fan of Amaza, who is a radio personality at Umhlobo Wenene FM,  and may have misinterpreted her love for him as the romantic kind.

“He’s a good man and a nice guy. I learnt a lot from him, from our love and everything. I think maybe the fact that I was fond of him as radio personality contributed.(To me thinking I was in love with him) Growing up I loved him and I think that I was more of a fan. Maybe he also loved Zahara (the persona),” she said.

She told DJ Fresh that she and Amaza had no problem going months without seeing each other and that’s when she realised she wasn’t in love.

“Because we didn’t mind seeing each other after two months and stuff. But I admire him because he never did anything (wrong). So we eventually realised that we were not in love. It was not working."

The Loliwe hitmaker said she had to come clean after her engagement ended for her fans sake. She said most of her fans are old grannies or younger girls and she didn’t want them to think that she was cheating on Amaza when they had broken up.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Zahara confirmed she and Amaza split in November last year after they realised they both wanted different things.

"I don't want to talk about the break-up because it was an emotional time for me. I just needed a real man and he wasn't the right one for me. He is the best at what he does and I don't want his private life to impact on his career. He simply couldn't love me the way I wanted because he was not right for me," Zahara said at the time. 

IN MEMES: Fans hail the return of The Ranakas

One of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity families, The Ranakas, returned to TV screens on Thursday evening for the second season of their popular reality ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Minnie Dlamini speaks out about body shaming

Minnie Dlamini may have burst onto the scene with a stint on SABC 1’s Live Amp, but her time on the show almost caused her to breakdown, and return ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Sthoko hopes women realise love is no excuse for abuse

Actress Innocent Sadiki revealed she's received scary abuse stories in her DMs from women that relate to her current storyline as domestic abuse ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

I had to choose music over my dad, says Yung Swiss

Hip-hop artist Yung Swiss has come a long way from being homeless and "hustling" to be heard after his father told him that he could not chase a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

My dad feared it would ruin my career -Sade Giliberti on coming out

Sade Giliberti has reflected on the emotions she felt when she came out as lesbian to her father at 19 years old.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter shocked by 'buying rotten food' after watching Checkpoint TshisaLIVE
  5. Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X