TshisaLIVE

Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil

14 October 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Samthing Soweto opens up about his time with The Soil.
Samthing Soweto opens up about his time with The Soil.
Image: Via Instagram

While Samkelo Mdolomba, better known as Samthing Soweto has revealed that he regrets leaving The Soil, he's happy about their resounding success. 

Samthing who has been making waves with his track, Akanamali revealed to Drum magazine that he left the group in a huff over a contractual dispute before they rose to stardom. 

The singer wanted the freedom to be a part of The Soil, as well as, another group. 

"I was young, I didn't know better. I wanted to do everything at the same time and I admit I was wrong. I regret leaving The Soil but I'm happy they're doing well," he said. 

Samthing and the rest of the The Soil band mates formed the group soon after finishing school and things fell apart, when they were offered a recording deal. 

Even though Samthing would love to work with his former band mates again, he told the publication that he's ready to also embrace his own path. 

"Some people still recognise me from The Soil because they know my voice, but I'm ready to take my shine," he said. 

Zodwa Wabantu plans to meet Robert Mugabe 'soon'

Zodwa Wabantu is looking to strengthen her African network by meeting Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, a meeting she said she is in the process of ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Karlien van Jaarsveld welcomes baby girl!

Afrikaans singer, Karlien van Jaarsveld and her hubby, Joe Breytenbach have welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. The singer took to social ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'They thought I was going to die'- Judith Sephuma on ICU health battle

Award-winning musician Judith Sephuma is grateful to be alive after surviving two visits to the ICU that had those close to her fearing for her life, ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

We all need to chill -Khanyi defends 'racist' Dove advert

As beauty brand Dove found itself in the midst of a social media storm, Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to air her views on its controversial ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: Bonang serves major sauce in latest lingerie shoot TshisaLIVE
  5. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Krotoa Trailer
Supreme Court upholds reinstating corruption charges against Zuma
X