WATCH: Kelly Khumalo asks random dude for shoulder lift & it's hilarious
14 October 2017 - 08:00
Ladies, you know when you're at a concert and want to be on someone's shoulder so you can see? Normally you'd ask bae, right? Well, Kelly Khumalo wanted to see and had nobody to ask so she improvised and asked a stranger.
"I’ve always wanted to go to a concert and do this and thanks to the beautiful stranger who made my dream a reality," she wrote on Twitter.
Watch the video and check out the guys face.
Hilarious.com
