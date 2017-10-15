Bobby van Jaarsveld recovering after throat surgery

Afrikaans singer Bobby van Jaarsveld is doing well after he underwent a two-hour throat surgery on Thursday.

Bobby told fans on social media that the operation went well and that he was grateful for the well wishes.

"All will be okay in the end. If it's not okay it's not the end. After a two hour operation, everything went well," he said.

Bobby thanked fans for the overwhelming amount of "love and prayers" he received before he went into surgery.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of Bobby's surgery, his manager and mom Ronel Brink said it was a procedure to treat his vocal chords.

"He will be going in for throat surgery. It is nothing serious and is just part of the treatment he has already been receiving," she said.

The singer was also hospitalised in October last year after suffering with possible nodes on his vocal chords.

Ronel said that Bobby would be in recovery for six weeks, but that they were confident he would be back on stage and well after the period.

"We are very confident that he will be fine after this operation and be able to perform for a very long time still," she added.