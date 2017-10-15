Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi

Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau have been together for almost a decade, but they are as cute as two teens.

They are both evidently smitten with each other. And, are never shy to flaunt their love for each other on social media.

In celebration of Khanyi's upcoming birthday, Tebogo shared the cutest tribute to his gal.

"Tis the month you were born, a few days just before your birthday and you still look as young and beautiful as the first time we kissed 8 years ago," he said.

Guys this is what you call keeping the flame alive!

Here's three other times they also served major relationship goals: