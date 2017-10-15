TshisaLIVE

Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi

15 October 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau are too cute.
Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau are too cute.

Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau have been together for almost a decade, but they are as cute as two teens. 

They are both evidently smitten with each other. And, are never shy to flaunt their love for each other on social media. 

In celebration of Khanyi's upcoming birthday, Tebogo shared the cutest tribute to his gal. 

"Tis the month you were born, a few days just before your birthday and you still look as young and beautiful as the first time we kissed 8 years ago," he said. 

Guys this is what you call keeping the flame alive! 

Here's three other times they also served major relationship goals: 

Bonnie X Clyde

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

my rib

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

A post shared by 🇿🇦 (@edwardbillion) on

Sindi Dlathu shares a glimpse of her plans post Muvhango

After 20 years on Muvhango, Sindi Dlathu’s exit from the popular soapie shocked many, but the actress has revealed this isn't the end of the road for ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN MEMES: OPW presenter search leaves Twitter in stitches

As the search continues for the Our Perfect Wedding host, Twitter was treated to some hilarious auditions from the presenter search which resulted in ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN MEMES: Fans hail the return of The Ranakas

One of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity families, The Ranakas, returned to TV screens on Thursday evening for the second season of their popular reality ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Minnie Dlamini speaks out about body shaming

Minnie Dlamini may have burst onto the scene with a stint on SABC 1’s Live Amp, but her time on the show almost caused her to breakdown, and return ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE
  3. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  4. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW presenter search leaves Twitter in stitches TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

TrendingSA - 10 Oct 2017
Krotoa Trailer
X