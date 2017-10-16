TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe encourages people to get professional help for depression

16 October 2017 - 12:08 By TshisaLIVE
Veteran actress Florence Masebe offers advice on depression.
Veteran actress Florence Masebe offers advice on depression.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

Florence Masebe stood her ground after a tweet about depression sparked a debate in her mentions, eventually resulting in the veteran actress putting a follower back in her lane.

She said that depression is no joke and "you cannot pray this away."

But some of her followers disagreed and said she shouldn't underestimate the power of prayer.

One person said prayer had worked and said the actress should not discredit prayer to "make a point."

Florence replied with information on depression helplines and said threw some shade on the side.

OPW bride 'happy' over her hubby's blindness - Twitter shook

Another episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding  left Twitter shocked, after the bride revealed that she was happy her husband was blind ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Melanie and Zwai Bala's split announcement leave Mzansi shook

Mzansi is still reeling after hearing the news that Melanie and Zwai Bala are divorcing. The couple released a joint statement on Saturday explaining ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Sindi Dlathu shares a glimpse of her plans post Muvhango

After 20 years on Muvhango, Sindi Dlathu’s exit from the popular soapie shocked many, but the actress has revealed this isn't the end of the road for ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES: Fans hail the return of The Ranakas

One of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity families, The Ranakas, returned to TV screens on Thursday evening for the second season of their popular reality ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Dash ready to take his career to the next level with new TV gig

Dreamteam musician Mthoko "Dash" Mkhathini is ready to take his career in a "slightly more serious" direction as he once again steps into the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X