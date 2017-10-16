Florence Masebe encourages people to get professional help for depression
Florence Masebe stood her ground after a tweet about depression sparked a debate in her mentions, eventually resulting in the veteran actress putting a follower back in her lane.
She said that depression is no joke and "you cannot pray this away."
Depression is not a joke.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) October 15, 2017
Mental illness is not a joke.
You cannot pray this away.
One can't just "snap out of it" on command.
But some of her followers disagreed and said she shouldn't underestimate the power of prayer.
One person said prayer had worked and said the actress should not discredit prayer to "make a point."
Florence replied with information on depression helplines and said threw some shade on the side.
I CAN actually Pray it away overtime. Its possible. Dont underestimate thé power of prayer to make a point. https://t.co/rT2m71PVQb— BadGalBibi (@BlessingLorrain) October 15, 2017
Go pray away from this TL then. Meanwhile let those who need help seek professional help. Bye🙋🏾♂️ https://t.co/4LCMTQ7V2S— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) October 15, 2017
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) October 15, 2017
0800 21 22 23 / 0800 12 13 14
