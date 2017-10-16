Florence Masebe to release book on grief

It's been almost two years since actress Florence Masebe's son drowned and now she is planning to publish a book, which will document her grief.

She revealed the news on social media and said she would be releasing the book in her son's name.

"I lost a huge part of me when I lost you my Prince. I still don't share much of that pain and grief with anyone outside my immediate world. When all seemed too dark to ever let any light in, my knowledge of your love gave me much needed strength."

Florence added that she decided to turn her loss into a book to help other mothers who are grieving.

"I know I'm not the only mother in grief. That is why I turned my loss into a book in your name. The heart knows," she said.

Florence confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the book would be released on November 13.

"It is a collection of poetic mourning or poems written during my time of mourning," she said.