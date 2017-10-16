IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life
Idols SA contestant Paxton Fielies' father had the internet in a tizz on Sunday when he was spotted crying and waving a flag supporting his daughter during her show-stopping performance on the hit music reality show.
Paxton, who is a firm fan favourite, ended the night with powerful renditions of Beyoncé’s Listen and Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars.
While the judges poured praise on the young singer for her performance, the internet was more concerned about her father, who was spotted in the crowd sobbing his way through her performance.
#IdolsSA Andithi there's always that uncle 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/c1blxSI23e— nqojana amanda (@Mandy_nqo) October 15, 2017
It wasn't long before Twitter was filled with hilarious jokes and memes, with some users questioning if he was Paxton's father or uncle.
I don't know if that's Paxton's uncle or her father..iyohhh he can't stop crying 😯😯- #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/K5Nm853EX2— 🌸 MaZwide 🌸 (@Thandeka_Nxumza) October 15, 2017
#IdolsSA guys Paxton's brother/uncle, did he have 2 nyana before the show??? pic.twitter.com/iNHtLacUhP— Moonwashedrose7 (@Moonwashedrose7) October 15, 2017
#IdolsSA someone call emergency services for Paxton's uncle/brother/cousin— Theresa Ntshutelang (@_Chedza) October 15, 2017
The uncle has beeeeeeen crying... nkosi yami😢😂😅😩 #Idolssa #idolspaxton #Paxton pic.twitter.com/7EufsgGGn4— Thandiwe Mtshweni (@thandi_mtshweni) October 15, 2017
I am sure that uncle that keeps crying in the audience once told Paxton that she can't sing once upon a time .That's family for you #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/NvqUWKaCg7— † (@_Thato_N) October 15, 2017
#idolssa Paxton's Father, or Uncle moer!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cIAX3UlZQ9— palesa.zodala (@PalesaZodala) October 15, 2017
Paxton's Father. Looking like DJ Khaled #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/BQLzVwnDRt— uLwazi Mavimbela (@LwaziBrazo) October 15, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE