IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life

16 October 2017 - 09:29 By TshisaLIVE
Paxton's father was overcome with emotion during Sunday night's episode of Idols SA.
Image: Via Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

Idols SA contestant Paxton Fielies' father had the internet in a tizz on Sunday when he was spotted crying and waving a flag supporting his daughter during her show-stopping performance on the hit music reality show.

Paxton, who is a firm fan favourite, ended the night with powerful renditions of Beyoncé’s Listen and Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars.

While the judges poured praise on the young singer for her performance, the internet was more concerned about her father, who was spotted in the crowd sobbing his way through her performance.

It wasn't long before Twitter was filled with hilarious jokes and memes, with some users questioning if he was Paxton's father or uncle. 

