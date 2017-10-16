TshisaLIVE

Inside Slikour's magical white wedding

16 October 2017 - 08:50 By TshisaLIVE
Slikour and Melissa at their magical white wedding.
Slikour and Melissa at their magical white wedding.
Image: Via Instagram

Friends, family and industry colleagues gathered at the Johannesburg Country Club to celebrate the wedding of Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane and Melissa Wilkinson.

The two had their Umembeso ceremony earlier this year and this weekend saw Mel in a fairytale dress for their white wedding.

"It was a special night. They've taken their time and it all worked out for the best. There were many tender moments," an insider who was there told TshisaLIVE.

The musician wore a white jacket and black bowtie and looked every part the dashing groom.

 

Beautiful day it was yday... #siyawedsmel

A post shared by Simphiwe Sibiya (@simz_sibiya) on

My boy finally did it...killa couple...killa day... #SiyaWedsMel

A post shared by Amu™ (@amu_the_principal) on

Welcome to the family Mel... #siyawedsmel

A post shared by Simphiwe Sibiya (@simz_sibiya) on

Most read

  1. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We can't live with so few toilets': Bonnytoun resident speaks out about toilet ...
Supreme Court upholds reinstating corruption charges against Zuma
X