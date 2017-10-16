Inside Slikour's magical white wedding
Friends, family and industry colleagues gathered at the Johannesburg Country Club to celebrate the wedding of Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane and Melissa Wilkinson.
The two had their Umembeso ceremony earlier this year and this weekend saw Mel in a fairytale dress for their white wedding.
"It was a special night. They've taken their time and it all worked out for the best. There were many tender moments," an insider who was there told TshisaLIVE.
The musician wore a white jacket and black bowtie and looked every part the dashing groom.
Proverbs 18:22 He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the Lord." A true display of love and family. We were so blessed to have our family come together to celebrate such a beautiful woman @melissa_iam you truly are the magnetic, humble, inspirational, hysterical and crazy woman I've grown up with. Thank you for always been you. @slikouronlife you are one very lucky man to have her as your wife. As Peter said YOU took her from her home, give her the best. #siyawedsmelissa #siyawedsmel #issawedding #family #love #celebrations
