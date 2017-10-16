Inside Slikour's magical white wedding

Friends, family and industry colleagues gathered at the Johannesburg Country Club to celebrate the wedding of Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane and Melissa Wilkinson.

The two had their Umembeso ceremony earlier this year and this weekend saw Mel in a fairytale dress for their white wedding.

"It was a special night. They've taken their time and it all worked out for the best. There were many tender moments," an insider who was there told TshisaLIVE.

The musician wore a white jacket and black bowtie and looked every part the dashing groom.