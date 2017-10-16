Melanie and Zwai Bala's split announcement leave Mzansi shook
Mzansi is still reeling after hearing the news that Melanie and Zwai Bala are divorcing.
The couple released a joint statement on Saturday explaining that there had been lots of speculation about their marriage and they wanted to tell the story themselves.
Still, the news has left many heartbroken. Just a few months ago, in an interview with Anele Mdoda, Zwai couldn't help but swoon about his wife and said they had been together for 18 years.
Now, this.
Haibo guys a journalist tells me Zwai Bala and Melanie Bala are getting divorced? Njani😰😰— Jacinta Ngobese (@JacintaNgobese) October 14, 2017
Sad to hear about the separation of Melanie and Zwai Bala. Marriage has lost value and meaning, couples are driven by selfish interests.— Benny Motjopye (@mmotjopye) October 15, 2017
That came as a shock to me, Zwai Bala & Melanie divorcing.— I am prince (@Prince_Ngcobo_) October 15, 2017
Guys, Mel and Zwai Bala or separating. Do you know how that is almost waking up to an #RIP message to me? I mean, it's Mel and Zwai. Really?— Rudzani F Musekwa Sr (@CadreFloyd) October 14, 2017
Unathi and Thomas broke up— Khomotso (@cyber_guru) October 14, 2017
Trevor Gumbi and Lucille broke up
Zwai Bala and Melanie broke up
And you still wonder why im single? pic.twitter.com/Bfgk3QISx7
