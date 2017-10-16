TshisaLIVE

Melanie and Zwai Bala's split announcement leave Mzansi shook

16 October 2017 - 07:42 By TshisaLIVE
Zwai and Melanie Bala in happier times.
Zwai and Melanie Bala in happier times.
Image: Via Zwai Bala Twitter

Mzansi is still reeling after hearing the news that Melanie and Zwai Bala are divorcing.

The couple released a joint statement on Saturday explaining that there had been lots of speculation about their marriage and they wanted to tell the story themselves.

Still, the news has left many heartbroken. Just a few months ago, in an interview with Anele Mdoda, Zwai couldn't help but swoon about his wife and said they had been together for 18 years.

Now, this.

