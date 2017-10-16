Opinion: The Zodwa Wabantu effect got me... and got me hard!

It was the first time I met Zodwa Rebecca Libram in person. Until then the only thing I knew was that she doesn't like wearing underwear, loves Savanna and is able to make vosho ( a dance move) look like it requires an actual qualification. I didn't know what to expect but what a wow. What a yeses.

When she walked in her presence was hard to ignore. Strangely, she seemed almost oblivious to the increasing amount of stares and pointing. She took her time to greet my colleagues, giving hugs and genuine smiles to each person.

Before we had even started, I had already added two more qualities to the entertainer: She commands attention and she's humble.

Our interview didn’t begin for at least another 15 minutes as word quickly spread through the office that Zodwa was in the building, resulting in a mini-meltdown.

But Zodwa guys. She posed for each picture like she had the whole day, unlike some of your faves who rant about fans snaps.