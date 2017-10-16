OPW bride 'happy' over her hubby's blindness - Twitter shook

TshisaLIVE

Thoko and Vusi Zwane tied the knot on Mzansi Magic's OPW.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Another episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding  left Twitter shocked, after the bride revealed that she was happy her husband was blind because he "can't see other women".  

Thoko and Vusi Zwane had their ups and downs, with the bride revealing that before her husband lost his sight, he was quite the player.  

It was also revealed that before Vusi went blind he had a side-chick and a second wife, who left him. 

Of course Twitter was left stunned by how happy Thoko was about her husband's loss of sight and reacted through memes. 

