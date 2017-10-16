OPW bride 'happy' over her hubby's blindness - Twitter shook
Another episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding left Twitter shocked, after the bride revealed that she was happy her husband was blind because he "can't see other women".
Thoko and Vusi Zwane had their ups and downs, with the bride revealing that before her husband lost his sight, he was quite the player.
Vhele vhele this woman lowkey bewitched her hubby. Side chick dead, baby dead, 2nd wife left, now he's blind. Yerrrrr #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/EnoUphBs6V— King Tsonga (@KingKuvuki) October 15, 2017
It was also revealed that before Vusi went blind he had a side-chick and a second wife, who left him.
Of course Twitter was left stunned by how happy Thoko was about her husband's loss of sight and reacted through memes.
If he has to be blind for him to stop seeing other women, then I don't want him #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/918rKW1UDF— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) October 15, 2017
So he cnt cheat cz his blind, child have u meet men? #opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/0oEdcUEBLL— Winta masike (@real_winta) October 15, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding— Boboshka (@Boboshkalicious) October 15, 2017
Cheating will make you blind! Watch out! pic.twitter.com/icZ0YNZkVF
So the 1st sidechick's baby died, the 2nd sidechick died, then he got blind ngoba akezwa. This bride must tell us 😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/VrrxRhDLPi— Tshifhiwa Mulaudzi (@Givo_38) October 15, 2017
She is happy her hubby is blind,, #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/kmAhpAqm5d— Pette (@pettachuma15) October 15, 2017
This lady athi she's happy that the husband is blind coz he can't see other women. OMG that was deep 😱😱😱#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/9fP3VJUlrG— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) October 15, 2017
So she's kinda happy that he's blind...👀 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/s0LaMihKdw— LushAnn T (@LushAnn_T) October 15, 2017
Now that he’s blind she’s happy because he only has eyes for her #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/fHXrnWpWBZ— ♌i'm a leo-ness (@LynsoKay) October 15, 2017
Wait did she say She's happy that he is blind #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/4zS4ILsgRL— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) October 15, 2017
He had to go blind before he can be faithful 🤔#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ZgFBOUhnEv— Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) October 15, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding....my sister you are happy that your husband is blind.. pic.twitter.com/vZj1AoydaR— Otshepeng (@MasterVigiVee) October 15, 2017
If Vusi wasn't blind....this marriage would be for his 3rd wife, not uThoko Wabantu.#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/AXy7UG52Jz— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) October 15, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding but the bride says she is happy that her husband is blind, this is weird pic.twitter.com/bFP3MPldoI— Boitumza (@boitwomellow2) October 15, 2017
This lady wishes his eyesight would come only back so he sees her and then go blind again. Haiboo 😮😯🤔 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/qzjfWEnTHG— ♛ Nubian Kween ♕ (@luciaralepobe) October 15, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding...Chances are he will still cheat even if he is blind...he knows his way around the womans body...kusegazini pic.twitter.com/Awte5c0dE5— Cleopatra Nyembe (@CleoNyembe) October 16, 2017
