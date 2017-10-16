Roasting Kenny Kunene never gets old

South Africa’s ex-jailbird playboy-cum-politician Kenny Kunene has again made headlines over the past few weeks for all the wrong reasons.

One of the latest news stories labelled Kunene and Gayton McKenzie “the new Guptas”. The controversial pair recently flew to Russia to meet Russian company Rosgeo and may be in line to benefit from a multibillion-rand black economic empowerment deal.

Mere days before that, Kunene was ordered by the court to remove from his news website two graphic videos of a woman allegedly romantically linked to Cyril Ramaphosa. And shortly before that, he claimed there had been an assassination attempt on his life with a large number of bullets hitting his car – a claim that not many people believed, especially in the Twitterverse.