Roasting Kenny Kunene never gets old
We revisit Kunene’s recent news headlines and watch him get roasted by Jimmy Carr
South Africa’s ex-jailbird playboy-cum-politician Kenny Kunene has again made headlines over the past few weeks for all the wrong reasons.
One of the latest news stories labelled Kunene and Gayton McKenzie “the new Guptas”. The controversial pair recently flew to Russia to meet Russian company Rosgeo and may be in line to benefit from a multibillion-rand black economic empowerment deal.
Mere days before that, Kunene was ordered by the court to remove from his news website two graphic videos of a woman allegedly romantically linked to Cyril Ramaphosa. And shortly before that, he claimed there had been an assassination attempt on his life with a large number of bullets hitting his car – a claim that not many people believed, especially in the Twitterverse.
#KennyKunene Me counting the shots fired at Kenny kunene pic.twitter.com/RV8FdMYU8m— Sipho (@siphoandrew13) September 6, 2017
But there’s one thing that’s certain about Kunene: he’s no stranger to controversy. With this in mind, let’s reminisce about The Roast of Kenny Kunene, one of the best in the Comedy Central series. It may be a few years old, but it’s still worth a watch – it’s brutal.
See how one of the most ruthless comedians in the world, Jimmy Carr, destroys some of South Africa’s biggest celebrities such as Tumi Morake, Khanyi Mbau and Jack Parow in the 2014 Comedy Central Roast of Kenny Kunene. And just wait till he gets to Somizi.
