SNAPS: Inside Khanyi Mbau's surprise birthday party

Khanyi Mbau is one lucky gal because her man, Tebogo Lerole sure knows how to spoil his lady.

The TV personality celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and Tebogo threw her a surprise party with the help of her closest friends.

Tebogo whisked Khanyi off to the Mother City, where they had dinner at The 41 in Camps Bay, before they headed to a night out at The Grand.

A few days before Khanyi's birthday, Tebogo couldn't stop gushing about how in love he is with her.

"Tis the month you were born, a few days just before your birthday and you still look as young and beautiful as the first time we kissed 8 years ago," he said.

Here's a glimpse into Khanyi's birthday celebrations: