TshisaLIVE

So much confusion! Will Babes' reality show make it to screens?

16 October 2017 - 13:22 By TshisaLIVE
Babes Wodumo's reality show has been shrouded in confusion.
Babes Wodumo's reality show has been shrouded in confusion.
Image: Instagram

Babes Wodumo's "reality show" has been shrouded in confusion after Mzansi Magic denied the star's claim that it was set to air on the channel next month.

Babes told Sunday Tribune the one-season only reality show would start filming later this month and give fans a glimpse into her life and career. The report claimed the series would be aired on Mzansi Magic.

However, Mzansi Magic spokesperson Nondumiso Mabece told TshisaLIVE the channel had not commissioned the show.

"We do not have a programme that has been commissioned regarding Babes Wodumo. We have seen a number of reality show proposals centered around various personalities including Babes but we do not have a commissioned programme," Nondumiso said in a statement.

When approached for comment, Babe's management insisted that the reality show would go ahead but claimed that they had never said the show would air on Mzansi Magic.

"I was in the interview and there was never any discussion about Mzansi Magic airing the show," Babes' manager Melody Mhlongo said, before promising to get back to TshisaLIVE with more details.

Black Brain Pictures refused to comment on the show, directing all enquiries to DStv and Babes' management.

IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life

Idols SA contestant Paxton Fielies' father had the internet in a tizz on Sunday when he was spotted crying and waving a flag supporting his daughter ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

OPW bride 'happy' over her hubby's blindness - Twitter shook

Another episode of Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding  left Twitter shocked, after the bride revealed that she was happy her husband was blind ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Inside Slikour's magical white wedding

Friends, family and industry colleagues gathered at the Johannesburg Country Club to celebrate the wedding of Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane and Melissa ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH: Junior de Rocka surprises his mom with new car (and there were tears)

Ah. But these are the moments we live for. When we can make our parent's proud and share in the success that we've had. Junior de Rocka did just that ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Melanie and Zwai Bala's split announcement leave Mzansi shook

Mzansi is still reeling after hearing the news that Melanie and Zwai Bala are divorcing. The couple released a joint statement on Saturday explaining ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Zodwa to Skolopad: Please leave me alone

Although the beef between Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad isn't about to die anytime soon, Zodwa has asked her enemy to leave her alone, insisting she's ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X