So much confusion! Will Babes' reality show make it to screens?

Babes Wodumo's "reality show" has been shrouded in confusion after Mzansi Magic denied the star's claim that it was set to air on the channel next month.

Babes told Sunday Tribune the one-season only reality show would start filming later this month and give fans a glimpse into her life and career. The report claimed the series would be aired on Mzansi Magic.

However, Mzansi Magic spokesperson Nondumiso Mabece told TshisaLIVE the channel had not commissioned the show.

"We do not have a programme that has been commissioned regarding Babes Wodumo. We have seen a number of reality show proposals centered around various personalities including Babes but we do not have a commissioned programme," Nondumiso said in a statement.

When approached for comment, Babe's management insisted that the reality show would go ahead but claimed that they had never said the show would air on Mzansi Magic.

"I was in the interview and there was never any discussion about Mzansi Magic airing the show," Babes' manager Melody Mhlongo said, before promising to get back to TshisaLIVE with more details.

Black Brain Pictures refused to comment on the show, directing all enquiries to DStv and Babes' management.