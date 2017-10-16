TshisaLIVE

Thembi Seete confirms she's single & dating

16 October 2017 - 11:57 By TshisaLIVE
Thembi Seete is single and dating.
Image: Via Thembi's Instagram

A year after speculation that Thembi Seete and her former fiancé, Bobo “Bo” Seritsane were going through a rough patch was rubbished, the Boom Shaka musician has confirmed that she is single and dating again.

Thembi has been shy to comment on rumours surrounding  her relationship with Bo. 

However, speaking on her Massiv Metro radio show recently, Thembi confirmed that after being together for over a decade, she and Bo split over a year ago.

"I have been single for a year and a few months," she told a guest.

Thembi also confirmed this to TshisaLIVE, explaining that she felt it was right to set the record straight in an environment that she felt comfortable in.

"You know that I am a very private person and do not talk about my private life. That part of my life is very sacred and very precious to me and I don't want to talk about it. I don't think it is fair to talk about my relationships or my partners if they are not around to speak for themselves," she added.

Thembi also revealed during her show that she is currently dating someone special. 

"A few months ago, I met someone. I have been dating and going on dates but I think there is something brewing, something amazing, that is going to come up with this one person," she said. 

Thembi told TshisaLIVE that she did not have a list of qualities she was looking for in a partner but was searching for someone she could connect with.

"I am not looking for anything in particular. I just want to connect with a person. That is the most important thing for me. It's not about their looks or what they own. It is about how they make me feel when I am around them," she said. 

Thembi and Bo got engaged in 2012 and did their best to keep their romance out of the spotlight.  In an interview with True Love last year, Thembi said that the couple had delayed marriage because they wanted it to be about more than just the ring or ceremony.

