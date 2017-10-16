Wait, what? DJ Fresh is 50!

We know he's been around for, like, ever but 50? That left us shook, fam!

Thato Sikwane, better known as DJ Fresh or the Big Dawg, celebrated the milestone birthday over the weekend.

He has become somewhat of a 'father figure' in the radio world and has mentored several djs in the industry including Euphonik and DJ Milkshake.

In August, at the launch of his cover for Destiny Man, Fresh said that had spent some time focussing on his health. He said he had been booze free for six weeks (at the time) and had lost 7kg.

Now on Metro FM, his mighty laugh, epic sense of humour and generosity are all qualities that have made South Africans love him even more.

At 50, we'd say he's succeeded in life and is looking helluva good.

Of course, he celebrated with a big party.