WATCH: Junior de Rocka surprises his mom with new car (and there were tears)

Ah. But these are the moments we live for. When we can make our parent's proud and share in the success that we've had.

Junior de Rocka did just that when he bought his mom a new car. He tricked her and said he had bought himself a new set of wheels, but it was for her.

"There's no better moment I've been praying for my whole life than to be able to buy my Mom her dream car 🙏🏽 I've tried and pushed in order to do this for her. Knowing that she's always told me how much she's dreamt of this car and now it's hers! I told her I bought myself a new car and BOOM when I gave her the keys ❤️ I love you Mom!"

