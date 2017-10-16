TshisaLIVE

Zahara goes gold 'in six hours'

16 October 2017 - 12:08 By TshisaLIVE
Zahara's latest album was certified gold just hours after its release on Friday.
Zahara's latest album was certified gold just hours after its release on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Award-winning musician Zahara is on cloud nine after her latest album Mgodi was certified gold within hours of its release on Friday.

Warner Music South Africa's marketing director, Adrian King confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the album sold over 16,700 physical copies and hundreds of digital copies within the first 24 hours of its release. In order for an album to be certified gold 15,000 copies needs to be sold.  

Adrian said that the goal now was to replicate the success of the star's previous albums by going platinum and multi-platinum.

"We are super excited about this achievement. We know that Zahara is talented and we are confident that her album will soon go platinum and multi-platinum," he said.

Zahara, who has faced months of scrutiny surrounding her private life, told TshisaLIVE she was glad people looked past the "negative reports" to focus on her music.

"I am very happy because the album went gold in six hours. All I ever want to do is make music that is why I have always tried to tell my story through my albums. I told people to not listen to what was said about me but listen to my story through my music, and it is amazing that people are listening to me and buying my album. I am a daughter of Africa and most people who read the reports about me are reading it because they are concerned about me. That is why when I release music they go and buy. They always support me," she said.

Zahara said  she celebrated her achievement by inviting some of her dedicated fans, called the Zahara Army, to her house to spend time with her.

"I don't open my home to anyone but I wanted to say thank you to those people who are always defending me and supporting me. They come from around the country and don't know each other but they are so happy to be together," Zahara added.

Zahara will embark on a nationwide tour, before heading to America early next year to promote her album.

IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life

Idols SA contestant Paxton Fielies' father had the internet in a tizz on Sunday when he was spotted crying and waving a flag supporting his daughter ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Inside Slikour's magical white wedding

Friends, family and industry colleagues gathered at the Johannesburg Country Club to celebrate the wedding of Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane and Melissa ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH: Junior de Rocka surprises his mom with new car (and there were tears)

Ah. But these are the moments we live for. When we can make our parent's proud and share in the success that we've had. Junior de Rocka did just that ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Melanie and Zwai Bala's split announcement leave Mzansi shook

Mzansi is still reeling after hearing the news that Melanie and Zwai Bala are divorcing. The couple released a joint statement on Saturday explaining ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi

Tebogo Lerole and Khanyi Mbau have been together for almost a decade, but they are as cute as two teens.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa to Skolopad: Please leave me alone

Although the beef between Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad isn't about to die anytime soon, Zodwa has asked her enemy to leave her alone, insisting she's ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter applauds Andile Jali for speaking Zulu during overseas interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu causes more Zim drama with controversial Mugabe sketch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X