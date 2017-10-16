Zahara goes gold 'in six hours'

Award-winning musician Zahara is on cloud nine after her latest album Mgodi was certified gold within hours of its release on Friday.

Warner Music South Africa's marketing director, Adrian King confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the album sold over 16,700 physical copies and hundreds of digital copies within the first 24 hours of its release. In order for an album to be certified gold 15,000 copies needs to be sold.

Adrian said that the goal now was to replicate the success of the star's previous albums by going platinum and multi-platinum.

"We are super excited about this achievement. We know that Zahara is talented and we are confident that her album will soon go platinum and multi-platinum," he said.

Zahara, who has faced months of scrutiny surrounding her private life, told TshisaLIVE she was glad people looked past the "negative reports" to focus on her music.

"I am very happy because the album went gold in six hours. All I ever want to do is make music that is why I have always tried to tell my story through my albums. I told people to not listen to what was said about me but listen to my story through my music, and it is amazing that people are listening to me and buying my album. I am a daughter of Africa and most people who read the reports about me are reading it because they are concerned about me. That is why when I release music they go and buy. They always support me," she said.

Zahara said she celebrated her achievement by inviting some of her dedicated fans, called the Zahara Army, to her house to spend time with her.

"I don't open my home to anyone but I wanted to say thank you to those people who are always defending me and supporting me. They come from around the country and don't know each other but they are so happy to be together," Zahara added.

Zahara will embark on a nationwide tour, before heading to America early next year to promote her album.