TshisaLIVE

Brickz denied leave to appeal conviction and sentence

17 October 2017 - 12:55 By TshisaLIVE
Brickz' legal team plans to send a petition to the high court.
Brickz' legal team plans to send a petition to the high court.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Magistrate John Baloyi has on Tuesday afternoon rejected musician Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, leave to appeal his rape conviction and 15-year jail sentence. 

Baloyi told the court that the 15-year sentence was not shocking and believed that if the matter was taken to the high court the outcome would be the same. 

Brickz's legal team said they would now file a petition with the high court.

"If the high court then finds this magistrate was wrong to not grant the leave to appeal, they reverse his decision and the appeal can go ahead," said Brickz' attorney Piet du Plessis. 

Brickz maintained his composure during court proceedings and told journalists during a break that he is innocent.

Baloyi earlier sentenced Brickz to 15-years in prison for the rape of a 17-year-old relative in 2013. 

During his judgement, Baloyi told the court that rape was the most horrific experience that can be inflicted on a person, and that Brickz did not prove to the court that he was suitable of rehabilitation. 

Baloyi said that Brickz failed to confidently prove to the court that he was remorseful. The magistrate read details from the victim's testimony, which included that she was a virgin at the time of the incident and had contracted an STD as a result.

Somizi to release 'summer hit' with Heavy K

Somizi will be gunning for the music charts this summer with a surprise collaboration with Heavy K. The star told TshisaLIVE that he spent two days ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Euphonik to fly the SA flag high in Amsterdam

Popular South African musician Euphonik is headed to Amsterdam for the annual Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) where he'll be attending a electro marathon ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Khanyi Mbau pens the sweetest message to her bae

Eight years later, Khanyi Mbau and her bae Tebogo Lerole are still couple goals and the TV star has shared some of their secrets.  Taking to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

WATCH: 3 lit moments from the Black Panther trailer

The official trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther set the Twitter streets on fire after its release and after watching the trailer, these lit ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Slikour's magical white wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X