Euphonik to fly the SA flag high in Amsterdam

17 October 2017 - 11:46 By TshisaLIVE
Euphink is attending one of the world's biggest music festivals.
Popular South African musician Euphonik is headed to Amsterdam for the annual Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) where he'll be attending a electro marathon for four days.

It offers 7,000 people from across the world the chance to network and, of course, party as there are festivals and dance playgrounds at night.

Euphonik will be given the chance to show off his skills as he plays at various venues across the city.

“Although I’ve played in The Netherlands before, it is my first time attending the Amsterdam Dance  Event (ADE). Besides the networking and playing 4 shows, I’m super excited about the prospects of  growing the Euphonik brand of music beyond our boarders and showcasing South African music."

