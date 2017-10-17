TshisaLIVE

Mrs SA first princess calls out the pageant for 'lack of transformation'

17 October 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mrs SA first princess Olwethu Leshabane has some strong comments about the pageant.
Image: Via Olwethu Leshabane Instagram

Mrs SA first princess, Olwethu Leshabane has come out strongly to accuse the pageant of a lack of transformation, claiming that there was "insufficient effort" to accommodate women of all races. 

Olwethu made the claims through a lengthy blog post, which she said was based on her personal experience with the pageant. 

"The pageant and organisation has a number of areas lacking in transformation, I specifically decided to focus the core of the blog on the aspect that directly affected the contestants," she wrote. 

Olwethu claimed that the beauty products, which were used during the pageant weren't suited to black women, and that the makeup "barely matched" the black girls' skin. 

The businesswoman further claimed that she was "sidelined" from the pageant after she addressed her concerns with the Mrs SA CEO. 

 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Olwethu explained that she decided to speak out about her experience, after being questioned on social media over not being active at the pageant's events. 

"People were surprised that I now hardly participate in their (Mrs SA) activities this year and other married women have been asking me about my experience, indicating their desire to enter into the competition next year, I felt it would be appropriate that I give all an honest account of my experience."

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE, Mrs SA dismissed "lack of transformation" claims. 

"The company has always ensured that beauty products for all hair and skin types get used and utilize multi-racial hair, makeup and designer teams. Reigning Mrs SA Hlengiwe Twala has always embraced and celebrated her natural hair," read part of the statement.

The statement went on to add that Olwethu's absence from official events was because she has "elected not to participate," but has apparently always been invited. 

 

 

