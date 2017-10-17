'So our outfits are also junk status?'- Miss World dress gets serious hate

947 presenter Anele Mdoda also slammed the outfit, claiming it looked like the brief for "if a Mahotella Queen had to be an Avenger".

"So our outfits are also junk status. It's so bad! I hope it's not too late to change it. The brief was clearly if a Mahotella Queen had to be an avenger," she wrote.

Miss SA spokesperson Claudia Henkel said that the organisation had noted the social media backlash to the outfit but claimed it was difficult to create an outfit that represented all of South Africa.

She said the organisation asked the designers to return to the drawing board and "streamline" the outfit ahead of the pageant.

"The outfit needs to be more focused and follow either a traditional theme or a 'Superwoman' theme. We have taken people's views into consideration and these will be minor tweaks," Claudia added.

Adè will represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant while Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will be competing at Miss Universe next month.