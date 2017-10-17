TshisaLIVE

Somizi to release 'summer hit' with Heavy K

17 October 2017 - 12:05 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi recorded with Heavy K this week.
Somizi recorded with Heavy K this week.
Image: Via Instagram

Somizi will be gunning for the music charts this summer with a surprise collaboration with Heavy K.

The star told TshisaLIVE that he spent two days in studio with the Inde hitmaker to record a "fun dance song" for the holidays.

He revealed that Heavy K previously approached him to jump on a track but he refused because he did not feel the time was right.

"He asked me before and I told him I wasn't interested. I agreed now because I am in a great space and celebrating life at the moment," he said.

While Somizi had a busy 2017 with the release of a memoir and a new slot on Metro FM's breakfast show, he said that he had no plans take over the music world.

"I am just having fun. It is just one song. I won't be releasing an album. I just want to make people dance," he added.

The as yet untitled song is set for release later this month.

Take a peek of the pair in studio.

In the kitchen. @heavykdrumboss

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Is Babes playing us all with reality show stunt?

Babes Wodumo has once again left Mzansi confused after claiming she is working on a reality show, while the production company involved with the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Mrs SA first princess calls out the pageant for 'lack of transformation'

Mrs SA first princess, Olwethu Leshabane has come out strongly to accuse the pageant of a lack of transformation, claiming that there was ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'I hate singing' - Zodwa sets the record straight on music career

Zodwa Wabantu has come out strongly to set the record straight on speculation that she would be launching a music career, after her feature on DJ ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative

Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 17-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Slikour's magical white wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X