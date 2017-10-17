Somizi to release 'summer hit' with Heavy K

Somizi will be gunning for the music charts this summer with a surprise collaboration with Heavy K.

The star told TshisaLIVE that he spent two days in studio with the Inde hitmaker to record a "fun dance song" for the holidays.

He revealed that Heavy K previously approached him to jump on a track but he refused because he did not feel the time was right.

"He asked me before and I told him I wasn't interested. I agreed now because I am in a great space and celebrating life at the moment," he said.

While Somizi had a busy 2017 with the release of a memoir and a new slot on Metro FM's breakfast show, he said that he had no plans take over the music world.

"I am just having fun. It is just one song. I won't be releasing an album. I just want to make people dance," he added.

The as yet untitled song is set for release later this month.

Take a peek of the pair in studio.