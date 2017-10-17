TshisaLIVE

US star Karla Mosley to model in Gert-Johan Coetzee fashion show

17 October 2017 - 15:28 By TshisaLIVE
Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's upcoming fashion show will feature Karla Mosley.
Image: Supplied/ Aubery Jonsson

Local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee will continue to own his thrown as an international fashion force to be reckoned with, when The Bold and the Beautiful  star, Karla Mosley takes to the ramp during his fashion showcase next Thursday. 

Gert will be showcasing his 2018 Autumn/Winter collection as part of SA Fashion Week.

The designer told TshisaLIVE that he was ecstatic about Karla being part of his show, because she fitted the 'Gert-Johan Coetzee brand' to the tee. 

"I'm so excited because she is just such a great brand fit. The Bold and the Beautiful is all about the glitz, glamour and cameras flashing and that is exactly what the Gert-Johan Coetzee brand stands for," he said.

Karla and her cast mates, Jacob Young and Heather Tom jet into SA this Saturday as part of The Bold and the Beautiful 30th anniversary tour. 

Gert, who dedicates every collection to a social course has decided that this season would raise funds for children's education. He said that he was glad literacy was a course that was also close to Karla's heart. 

Publicist Farah Fortune said that the cast of the soapie wanted to celebrate in SA because of the loyal fan following here. 

"They (Karla, Jacob and Heather) will be doing a lot of activities in South Africa that includes going to Lion Park, Karla walking the ramp for Gert-Johan Coetzee, they will go see Robben Island and Table Mountain, attend the GQ awards and have a media event among other things," she said.

