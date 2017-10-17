TshisaLIVE

WATCH: 3 lit moments from the Black Panther trailer

17 October 2017 - 10:44 By TshisaLIVE
Black Panther's trailer caused a stir on social media

The official trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther set the Twitter streets on fire after its release and after watching the trailer, these lit moments will help you understand what the fuss is all about.

1. The amazing stunts!

2. The elaborate and creative outfits (check Angela Bassett slaying that head gear)

3. The breathtaking scenery (doesn't it look like a painting?)

John and Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume feature in the film and although they aren't in the trailer, Mzansi still got excited.

Check it out for yourself:

