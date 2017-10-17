WATCH: DJ Sbu selling MoFaya on the highway
Yoh! We know he's passionate about his energy drink and he's taken to the streets before to sell MoFaya, but this time DJ Sbu was on a jam-packed highway attempting to make some more cash.
He posted a video of himself on the N1 Highway shouting: "MoFaya. MoFaya. Mofaya."
Attention HUSTLERS! Sikulento! Make R500/day upwards to as much as R2000/day depending on your VILAPHING nature. We CREATE SELL & BUY BLACK! @MOFAYA_OFFICIAL IS HERE! NO LAZY PEOPLE ALLOWED DON'T BOTHER! For all your Loko Flame orders call Musa 0631949914 If youre in Tembisa, K/Park, Olifantsfontein, Ivory, Phomolong, Midrand & surrounding areas go but your MoFaya stock at Cambridge Mayibuye for less than R130 per case & go sell it make money! If you're in Bloem Free State, Ladysmith, Dundee, Qwaqwa, Maseru or Vryheid! Call Mohammed 036 637 7868 / 0837868080 or Go to TFS Wholesalers, TRADE CITY or BUY n SAVE! KZN! Call Skhumbuzo +27783643833 for deliveries or go to #PhoenixCashAndCarry (Maritzburg 033 345 3573), #PhoenixCashAndCarry ( Empangeni 035 787 1660) , #OmarsWholesalers Eddie Hagen Drive in Cato Ridge KZN ( 0325211145), or #SparStGeorges in Smith Street Durban CBD ( 0313051835). If you're in Pretoria Mamelodi Sosha Attredge or Rankuwa you can now go stock it at any Big Save Outlet near you for R120 per case of 24×440ml thats an equivalent of R5 per can. Go sell it for R7.50 so they can also sell it for R10. Pretoria Tshwane (CBD) go to #BigSaveCashAndzcarry or Call Ronald +27827344433 or +27724250612 or go to #AdeedBeverages at Eskia Mphahlele Street, #MohamedCashAndCarry in Marabastad or #AdvanceCashAndCarry : 012 379 6050 Shazaad or Ismail #MoFaya now available at all Big Save Outlets nationwide! #MoFaya now available in North-West! Go to #PlatinumCashAndCarry! +27145582753 Taraq Shah or Shrenik +27736082092 go buy & sell #MoFaya Joburg call Surprise or Bobo for deliveries on 0631949914 / 0729908789 respectively or go to #RandCashAndCarry in Kliptown (011 040 1885) , or #DevlandCashAndCarry (011989 8800) on Golden Highway next to Southgate Mall, #JamaicaWholesalers in Hillbrow 10 Pretorius St CNR Klein St. Ekurhuleni go to #Tradeport / #TradeCentre in Boksburg, Brakpan or Springs. Mpumalanga go to Witbank at #OhlangaCashAndCarry (Abdul 013 656 6707) former Metro Cash & Carry next to Cash build! Nelspruit go to Milviforce Puma Nelspruit N4 filling station. Cape Town! #MoFaya is finally available in your city. Call Isse NOW: (0628581441)
He then said he is looking for people to sell the energy drink and insisted that no lazy people are allowed to apply.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE