'Wild' kwaito veteran Thebe: I'm a calm guy

Veteran kwaito artist Thebe Mogane is far different to the party-loving and flashy guy he became known for in his prime, explaining that he is a calm person who enjoys spending time with his family.

Speaking on Afternoon Express, Thebe said that he had often been seen as "wild" because of the lifestyle he used to portray in videos and on stage, when the reality was far different.

"I have always managed to separate the two. I have a stage personae and an off-stage persona. I am a calm guy," he said, before adding that being a husband and father had helped give him perspective about what was important in life.