TshisaLIVE

'Wild' kwaito veteran Thebe: I'm a calm guy

17 October 2017 - 13:16 By TshisaLIVE
Thebe said that young artists need to realise that the industry is not about girls and champagne.
Thebe said that young artists need to realise that the industry is not about girls and champagne.
Image: Via Afternoon Express

Veteran kwaito artist Thebe Mogane is far different to the party-loving and flashy guy he became known for in his prime, explaining that he is a calm person who enjoys spending time with his family.

Speaking on Afternoon Express, Thebe said that he had often been seen as "wild" because of the lifestyle he used to portray in videos and on stage, when the reality was far different.

"I have always managed to separate the two. I have a stage personae and an off-stage persona. I am a calm guy," he said, before adding that being a husband and father had helped give him perspective about what was important in life.

He said that despite being known for his crazy antics in music videos, he wanted young artists to realise the music industry was not about the flashy lifestyle and girls.

"It's a business. It is not about the girls. It is not about the champagne or the cars. This is your career and this is a business," he said.

It is for this reason that Thebe did not believe he is a celebrity, but just an ordinary guy trying to make a living through music.

“I don’t see myself as a celebrity. I feel humbled when I meet people and they greet me with excitement,” he once told Daily Sun.

Somizi to release 'summer hit' with Heavy K

Somizi will be gunning for the music charts this summer with a surprise collaboration with Heavy K. The star told TshisaLIVE that he spent two days ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Is Babes playing us all with reality show stunt?

Babes Wodumo has once again left Mzansi confused after claiming she is working on a reality show, while the production company involved with the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative

Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 17-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Mrs SA first princess calls out the pageant for 'lack of transformation'

Mrs SA first princess, Olwethu Leshabane has come out strongly to accuse the pageant of a lack of transformation, claiming that there was ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'So our outfits are also junk status?'- Miss World dress gets serious hate

A Ndebele-inspired outfit to be worn by Miss SA runner up Adè van Heerden at the Miss World pageant next month became the butt of jokes on social ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Slikour's magical white wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. Samthing Soweto regrets leaving The Soil TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  5. IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X