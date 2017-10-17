'Wild' kwaito veteran Thebe: I'm a calm guy
Veteran kwaito artist Thebe Mogane is far different to the party-loving and flashy guy he became known for in his prime, explaining that he is a calm person who enjoys spending time with his family.
Speaking on Afternoon Express, Thebe said that he had often been seen as "wild" because of the lifestyle he used to portray in videos and on stage, when the reality was far different.
"I have always managed to separate the two. I have a stage personae and an off-stage persona. I am a calm guy," he said, before adding that being a husband and father had helped give him perspective about what was important in life.
He said that despite being known for his crazy antics in music videos, he wanted young artists to realise the music industry was not about the flashy lifestyle and girls.
"It's a business. It is not about the girls. It is not about the champagne or the cars. This is your career and this is a business," he said.
It is for this reason that Thebe did not believe he is a celebrity, but just an ordinary guy trying to make a living through music.
“I don’t see myself as a celebrity. I feel humbled when I meet people and they greet me with excitement,” he once told Daily Sun.
