'He's like my son' - Dr Malinga squashes the beef with Nasty C

Seven months after being embroiled in a bitter feud, Nasty C and Dr Malinga settled their beef with an embrace recently at an event.

After a picture of the pair together was shared on social media by Nasty C, Dr Malinga confirmed to TshisaLIVE that they settled their difference by talking backstage at Go West music festival in Johannesburg.

"It was a misunderstanding. I was giving my views and he was giving his. People will always misinterpret things so we spoke about it and we laughed. It wasn't awkward at all, he didn't duck and dive.

"I even joked with him and told him I was going to moer him, while I was walking towards him. We just laughed and even took a picture together," Dr Malinga said.