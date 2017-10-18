Meet the Brickz court translator who gave Mzansi life
Court translator Sizakele Mhlongo stole the show at the sentencing of musician Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu but she says she was just doing her job.
Sizakele found herself trending on social media after her animated and diligent translations grabbed the attention of those watching to learn Brickz'S fate in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.
Speaking to Sowetan, Sizakele said that she was simply showing the passion she had for her work.
"I am very passionate about my job. I love it because I come across a lot of different cases and learn a great deal from them. I love what I do and that's what I wake up for in the morning."
Sizakele, who can translate into several languages, was called on to translate court proceedings into Zulu and said that case was a difficult and painful one to work on.
"This has been a very painful and difficult case to work on - not only for me but (for) everyone involved in it. The most difficult part was having to translate for the complainant (Ndlovu's niece)".
Meanwhile, social media users responded to her work during the court proceedings with hilarious messages and memes.
Passion of the translator tho....levels I tell ya😂😂😂 #brickz trial pic.twitter.com/vsVVUEekYm— JusCallmeRaz (@EeeQue) October 17, 2017
#brickz can't wait to hear the sentencing by the #interpreter pic.twitter.com/XftlP5moVI— Papa Khanya♥ (@VusPondo) October 17, 2017
That translator is winning this day...— ♔ Mmanakedi Kekana (@chrizelda_kay) October 17, 2017
Bereka Mosadi vibes on level 100!
#brickz pic.twitter.com/xWopWNUnAO
But the translator is shouting,or is it how she talks ?? #Brickz pic.twitter.com/7epEhXXUfr— SHEPHERD 📶⭐ (@sharepart) October 17, 2017
