Sello Maake Ka-Ncube urges men to speak openly about societal issues

In addition to his love of acting, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is passionate about creating platforms for men to speak openly about the issues in society affecting and, sometimes, caused by them.

In an interview with fellow actor Rami Chuene and Romeo Mabasa on Cliff Central, Sello explained why he felt compelled to help encourage men to "confront" themselves through dialogue.

"I think (as) men (we) need to be bold and accept the fact that 'you know what' we have done things because we didn't know any better. But now that we know we are on the path of repenting and of transformation."

The actor revealed that he has received rights to stage the theatre play version of Fences, made popular by the US film starring actor Denzel Washington. He explained that he is planning on creating a forum for men to speak after every show of Fences as the story deals with relationship between men.

The veteran actor reflected on a play her wrote almost two decades ago, Komeng, which was focused on issues affecting men and dealt with domestic violence.

He said he is amazed that men are still finding it hard to speak these things in 2017.

"That play was created in 1998. Do you know that is almost 20 years and we are still struggling with men issues, gender-based violence, rape and all those things?" he asked.

"When you have to talk about male issues with other men, you actually feel them closing in and withdrawing. Because many of us, we know that we are guilty of that. But I think the beginning of our liberation will be in acknowledging the mistakes and embarking on a process of transformation."

Sello has spoken previously about the need for men to rise up to the occasion of making South Africa and the world a better place.

"If men could get their heads together‚ the world would be a better place."

Speaking at The Ubuntu Initiative: Men Taking Responsibility‚ which was launched in Durban the actor addressed men.

“As men‚ if we can stand up and begin to take care of fixing all the wrong things that are happening‚ the world is definitely going to be a better place. All the social maladies that are happening are perpetrated by men."