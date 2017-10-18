Skhumba reflects on losing his first born son

Comedian Skhumbuzo "Skhumba" Hlophe has opened up about the pain of losing his first born son at only nine weeks, and how the incident left him terrified of losing his daughter when she was born.

Skhumba' son Samukelo died over 11 years ago shortly after his birth. Speaking to Kaya FM's Bridget Masinga, who herself suffered a miscarriage late last year, Skhumba reflected on the excitement he felt over his son's birth, which later turned to tragedy.

"I was excited to be a father. I had a son, you know when you have a son you like 'Okay, I have a baby boy! In the nine weeks that my son lived, I saw my son every day, all day until one day he started crying and the crying never stopped," he said

Skhumba said that he was in a state of panic and frantically tried to find out what was happening with his son.