Twitter shook by Ntombi's four potential fathers
Last night's episode of reality TV show Utatakho left Twitter shook after Ntombi's search for her father revealed some secrets from her mother's past.
The relationship-themed show introduced viewers to Ntombikayise, who was searching for her real father, after her mother let it slip that she was using the wrong surname.
Although Ntombi's mother refused to appear on the show, it was revealed that there were four men that could possibly be her biological father.
Three out of the four men revealed that they had no knowledge of Ntombi, but said that if they had known about her, they would have never abandoned her.
Ntombi finally found her father who welcomed her with open arms.
However, Twitter was still stuck on her mom revealing that there were "four" potential fathers:
Issa mess in #utatakho yhoo I can’t pic.twitter.com/VA4SXApj8b— Lucky Mabaso (@LM_Rebirth) October 17, 2017
Umama refused ukuba khona....cha I would do the same....4 wamadoda ???..#utatakho pic.twitter.com/BBM4iuQAfg— Zeeee (@Zinhle54321670) October 17, 2017
How do you name your child "Ntombikayise" yet you dont even know who the father is #utatakho pic.twitter.com/vcPu8w46Lj— Papisee (@ZINE_PSA) October 17, 2017
#Utatakho how do you respect your mother after that ? pic.twitter.com/1OGNbanWzL— Thabani Dlamini (@nuzer90) October 17, 2017
The new Sis Phyllis hasn't come here to play she even taking notes like a real shrink 😂😂😂👏👏 #utatakho pic.twitter.com/JYvzlmzkbg— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) October 17, 2017
Yoooo some women are strong...4 men? #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/z1H0PHUMIo— JustOdwa (@ntombi12) October 17, 2017
This woman slept with how many men? The level of hoering?🙉🙉 #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/BOttgTniIi— #LukakuMatic❤Reds (@Sibutha_FT) October 17, 2017
Ladies are brave shame,4 of her ex’s she was servicing at the same time in one room #utatakho pic.twitter.com/Ly5vqsfyLi— Lucky Mabaso (@LM_Rebirth) October 17, 2017
uMama kaNtombie enjoyed her Sluty years just like ama-Slay queen niks let’s not judge her #utatakho pic.twitter.com/3sOv6akFZH— Lucky Mabaso (@LM_Rebirth) October 17, 2017
