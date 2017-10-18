TshisaLIVE

'You should clearly not think unsupervised’ - Maps tells tweep off

18 October 2017 - 11:57 By TshisaLIVE
Maps Maponyane puts a tweep back in his lane
Maps Maponyane puts a tweep back in his lane
Image: Supplied.

Maps Maponyane is not one to randomly tell people off but lately his tolerance for "stupid" comments on his timeline has become thinner and he isn't afraid to put tweeps back in their lanes.

Under the hashtag #Schoolrape, one tweep made comment that he thinks "short skirts" may be the reason why "teachers rape".

This after the Gauteng education department revealed an that there was allegedly an incident of rape at one of the province’s schools. It disclosed on Monday evening that a Grade 8 girl had allegedly been raped by a Grade 10 boy at a school farewell function on Saturday.

Another #schoolrape story also broke on Monday where the Gauteng education department also confirmed that a scholar patroller at a Tshwane school was arrested for allegedly raping a Grade 12 pupil.

Maps didn't take the comment lightly and hit back.

He wasn't the only one, as others took to the comment section to share how offended they were.

