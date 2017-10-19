Actor Zenzo Ngqobe shares 'secret' behind slaying every role he gets

Portraying the role of Butcher on Oscar winning movie Tsotsi may have launched Zenzo Ngqobe's acting career, but he credits hard work for his ability to excel in every role he lands.

The actor, who now plays Junior on Mzansi Magic's The Imposter, told TshisaLIVE he only realised later how big Tsotsi was and how it officially launched his career.

He believes it was divine powers at work because he was one of the last additions to the star-studded cast.

"Tsotsi was my biggest break. They saw me on stage while I was doing a play and asked Presley (Chweneyagae) who I was, because I've known him for a long time. I was actually the last one added, everyone else was already cast but they found me," he said.

Zenzo said the fame that accompanied the film overwhelmed him. He said he still hasn't found a strategy to deal with attention, even though he's learnt to be grateful for the love.

Since Tsotsi, the actor has featured in productions such Blood Diamond, SABC 2's sitcom Ga Re Dumele, as well television drama Rhythm City, where he played the homosexual character of Stone Khuse.

However, the actor said whenever he can, he loves to "disappear" and go work on his craft on the theatre stage.

"When I am on stage, I'm at home. So often I disappear from the television screen for theatre. The truth is, television takes up a lot of your time as an actor, and sometimes contracts are so restrictive. But the stage allows you work on the craft of acting."

Although his childhood dream was to be a pilot, Zenzo admitted that when the acting bug bite it left a permanent mark.

He's not too concerned about reaching the skies though, as he believes hard work will "always take you where you need to go."