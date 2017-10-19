TshisaLIVE

Actor Zenzo Ngqobe shares 'secret' behind slaying every role he gets

19 October 2017 - 07:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Zenzo Ngqobe says constant work on his craft is what sets him apart
Actor Zenzo Ngqobe says constant work on his craft is what sets him apart
Image: Via Facebook

Portraying the role of Butcher on Oscar winning movie Tsotsi may have launched Zenzo Ngqobe's acting career, but he credits hard work for his ability to excel in every role he lands.

The actor, who now plays Junior on Mzansi Magic's The Imposter, told TshisaLIVE he only realised later how big Tsotsi was and how it officially launched his career.

He believes it was divine powers at work because he was one of the last additions to the star-studded cast.

"Tsotsi was my biggest break. They saw me on stage while I was doing a play and asked Presley (Chweneyagae) who I was, because I've known him for a long time. I was actually the last one added, everyone else was already cast but they found me," he said.

Zenzo said the fame that accompanied the film overwhelmed him. He said he still hasn't found a strategy to deal with attention, even though he's learnt to be grateful for the love.

Since Tsotsi, the actor has featured in productions such Blood Diamond, SABC 2's sitcom Ga Re Dumele, as well television drama Rhythm City, where he played the homosexual character of Stone Khuse.

However, the actor said whenever he can, he loves to "disappear" and go work on his craft on the theatre stage. 

"When I am on stage, I'm at home. So often I disappear from the television screen for theatre. The truth is, television takes up a lot of your time as an actor, and sometimes contracts are so restrictive. But the stage allows you work on the craft of acting."

Although his childhood dream was to be a pilot, Zenzo admitted that when the acting bug bite it left a permanent mark.

He's not too concerned about reaching the skies though, as he believes hard work will "always take you where you need to go."

'He trusted me with his brand’ - Zodwa sings Tira's praises

Zodwa Wabantu has described meeting DJ Tira as one of the blessings in life and has thanked him for trusting her with his brand.   The entertainer ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Dr Tumi slams 'recycled' gospel music industry

Award-winning musician Dr Tumi may be one of the biggest gospel artists in the country, but he believes the genre has some way to go in matching the ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

'We must trust the law' - Tumisho Masha on reinstated assault charges

Actor Tumisho Masha is headed to court next month on charges of assault, which have been reinstated by his estranged wife Zozibini Mtongana, almost a ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Dumi Masilela TV memorial service tonight will be a 'fitting farewell'

Ahead of an on-screen memorial service to be held for Dumi Masilela on Rhythm City on Wednesday evening(18 October), the late actors close friend ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'He's like my son' - Dr Malinga squashes the beef with Nasty C

Seven months after being embroiled in a bitter feud, Nasty C and Dr Malinga settled their beef with an embrace recently at an event.  After a picture ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE
  2. Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative TshisaLIVE
  3. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Junior de Rocka surprises his mom with new car (and there were tears) TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Inside Khanyi Mbau's surprise birthday party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X