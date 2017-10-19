A Vryheid granny has been overwhelmed by the response to a viral video on social media of her dancing and singing along to Gobisiqolo.

The video of Maureen Craig‚ 77‚ was shared on the South Africa Live Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday morning‚ it had been viewed 81 000 times and shared more than 3 800 times. Craig told HeraldLIVE she could not believe the response to her dancing to the song by Bhizer featuring Busiswa‚ SC Gorna and Trigger Bhepepe.

“I am shocked. I didn’t expect it as we were just having fun in the moment‚” she said. Craig said she could not help but dance when she heard the song.

“It was my first time hearing [the song]‚ but I asked my granddaughter to play it over because it just made me want to dance. It was so catchy that I just couldn’t help but dance with my granddaughter coaching me‚” she said.

“I enjoy music. I have to have the radio playing throughout the day. It’s a must.”

The video was captured by Craig’s granddaughter‚ Jasmine Branford‚ 20‚ who moved to Vryheid from Port Elizabeth earlier this year. They were in a shopping centre parking lot on October 13 when Craig started dancing in the back seat.

“I was just randomly playing music from my phone and I looked behind me and saw my nana dancing. I couldn’t help but record her because she was having so much fun. My nana is so much fun to be around because when I play music‚ she dances and you can see the happiness‚” Branford said.

“I posted it on my status on WhatsApp. A few friends asked me to send it to them‚ so I did. Next thing‚ I get people tagging me in the video that’s now been posted on all these [Facebook] pages.”

Branford said she could not believe the response.

“From sending it to a few friends to people all over sharing it on Facebook is unbelievable. I didn’t expect it all! I was so shocked and surprised because it was so unexpected‚” she said.

Asked about the positive feedback from people from all walks of life‚ Branford said: “It made us feel happy knowing that with all the things going on in South Africa‚ and despite the different cultures‚ music brings joy and you can’t help but dance. To see people enjoying this makes such a difference.”

Craig‚ who was born in Glasgow‚ Scotland and moved to South Africa in 1975‚ agreed. “I’m very happy [that people are enjoying the video]! To bring a bit of joy into people’s lives makes me happy.”

Facebook user Michael Correia said the video was the “best thing on the internet right now”.

Nare Joan Hlako declared Craig “Gogo of the Nation”‚ adding‚ “I love her‚” while Siya Tom Mbatha said: “Now this is a refreshing sight‚ considering all dats going on in SA ryt nw.”