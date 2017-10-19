TshisaLIVE

'F*ck them all!' - Rapper PRO wants hip-hop to give veterans respect

19 October 2017 - 12:03 By Kyle Zeeman
PRO says veterans need to be respected more.
Image: Via PRO's Instagram

Rapper PRO, formerly known as Pro Kid, has lambasted the new crop of hip-hop artists in Mzansi, who he claims have forgotten the legends that went before them and not given them enough respect.

The hip-hop veteran claimed that while new artists were quick to use samples from older artists, they did not appreciate or respect those who had pioneered the genre.

Drawing attention to hip-hop veteran HHP, PRO said that he was saddened by the way the artist had been neglected by those he had worked so hard for in the industry.

"The ones that came after HHP, I don't think they embraced him. They didn't treat him right or appreciate him. They are quick to forget the people who put them there. People who were once your friend don't f*ck with you anymore."

He said he went through a similar struggle and was angered by how quickly artists were replaced and discarded in the industry.

"F*ck them all! I learnt to just focus on my music and write more verses. I went into studio and just made proper music. I forgot the backstabbing and the nonsense and tried to find myself again," he said.

It has been several years since PRO last released an album and the star tried to carve a comeback with a new album early last year, only to delay the release several times.

"So many things have come up and I have been really busy. I am still working on the album and I am hoping to release it by April next year," he added.

He said that he was not worried about being forgotten or his music not selling as much as it previously did.

"I'm one of the few pioneers in this industry and you cannot mention the genres without me and other guys like Brown Dash. My music will still do well," he said.

