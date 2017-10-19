IN MEMES: Papa Penny talks condoms and it's hilarious!
Papa Penny left Twitter in stitches after he dubbed his mother a hero for not putting him in a condom and throwing him away.
The show might be in its second season but viewers are still shocked at the additions he makes to the "Papa Penny dictionary". Last night, Papa Penny explained that he considers his mother a hero because she didn't throw him away in a condom.
#PapaPennyAhee "put me in the condom and put me in the dustbin"me love me some papa P 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pU2DsKtL5X— TshepiMosalkaeKgokon (@Ms_Osexy) October 18, 2017
He also took his family horse riding, with hilarious results.
The musicians' reality show is a firm favourite and tops the Twitter trends list almost every Wednesday. Viewers took to Twitter to share how they "always" learn something new from Papa Penny.
Here are some of the reactions in memes:
#PapaPennyAhee its my mother she never put me out a planet, put in condom,kill me in a dustbin i DIED 😂😂😂😂 am unable to CAN pic.twitter.com/j0bLXMEhpW— lulu (@lungsalee) October 18, 2017
My mama never put me in a condom #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/9ZNyTXRlJi— Compatriot🕵 (@Zulumbeke1) October 18, 2017
To all the mums thanks for not putting us in a condom #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/2owN0KuU6W— I love black people (@hawulethu) October 18, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee Balance me real quick, on National TV he said "...put me in the condom"?🤔😂😂😂 Guys is it my ears or?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kIZEdcXyqZ— Co-PI BangBang🔍 (@TBone7559) October 18, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee NIP children are putted in a condom and thrown away. The GOLDEN VIP one's we ride them pic.twitter.com/wPAfu4SPSv— cosie sthole (@CosieCtoller) October 18, 2017
We don't deserve #PapaPennyAhee she could have put me in a condom 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RqYOFP7BSn— Glam (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) October 18, 2017
I am a Hero because I didn't put my child in a condom and throw it away #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/Y4uxDxW724— NALELIHLE💋👄👑 (@thobeka_mpondo) October 18, 2017
😂😂😂😂 wow guys Papa Penny is a lot 😭😭 #PapaPennyAhee “put me in a condom and throw me away” TF? pic.twitter.com/F2Sk4FDb66— Sibanisosapho ❤️ (@IamSiba_B) October 18, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee when he said " she is suppose to put me in a condom and throw me away in the dustbin" pic.twitter.com/kdEo3ZzrDU— Ob (@Iam_Baki) October 18, 2017
"My mum didn't put me in a condom " -Papa Penny #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/fOdXknFGgs— Catalan (@CpheDexter) October 18, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee wow just because kokwani didn't use a condom she's a hero? pic.twitter.com/b2kSFRaeMm— Mampho.Malejoane (@simphoza11) October 18, 2017
"Put me in the condom" #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/dUa3STLbRo— Lusanda Zinganto (@lusazing) October 18, 2017
