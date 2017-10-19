TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Papa Penny talks condoms and it's hilarious!

19 October 2017 - 08:28 By TshisaLIVE
Twitter couldn't believe that Papa Penny thanked his mother for not throwing him away in a condom
Image: Supplied

Papa Penny left Twitter in stitches after he dubbed his mother a hero for not putting him in a condom and throwing him away.

The show might be in its second season but viewers are still shocked at the additions he makes to the "Papa Penny dictionary". Last night, Papa Penny explained that he considers his mother a hero because she didn't throw him away in a condom.

He also took his family horse riding, with hilarious results.

The musicians' reality show is a firm favourite and tops the Twitter trends list almost every Wednesday. Viewers took to Twitter to share how they "always" learn something new from Papa Penny.

Here are some of the reactions in memes:

